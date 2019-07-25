"There's some big riffs on it"

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has explained how the band’s upcoming album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’ will see them heading in a heavier direction than what we heard on ‘Part 1’ earlier this year.

The Oxford rockers scored their second Mercury Prize nomination this morning (July 25) for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1′, which received a five-star review from NME back in March.

Speaking to NME after the announcement, Philippakis explained how tapping into “the anxieties of the current time” had allowed the band to create a record which has resonated among both fans and Mercury Prize judges alike.

“For us, it definitely felt like we went through a certain amount of creative renewal and we approached it in a very different way. We self-produced it and became a four-piece,” Philippakis explained.

“Lyrically, we really wanted to tap into the anxieties of the current time and I wanted to express our frustrations with the climate threat, the political upheaval, sense of isolation and make a record that really resonated with the current time, so hopefully that’s come across. In touring the record we feel like that’s definitely been the case, so it’s great that’s been recognised for the Mercurys.”

The second part of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ is set for release at the end of the year, and Philippakis says that fans can expect a full-on “rock record”.

“Part two is a heavier listen, the guitars are more emphasised and there’s some big riffs on it,” he explained. “It’s a rock record and it definitely carries on the narrative from part one. Part one ended with a lot of fire and destructive imagery, part two is trying to respond to that: how you can continue in the wreckage and through the scorched earth?

“We’re just excited for people to hear it because it completes the journey of what we’ve made over the last year-and-a-half.”

And as for the Mercury Prize itself: what do Foals plan to spend their potential £25,000 winnings on?

“Reconstructive facial surgery!” Yannis joked.

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Mercury Prize coverage.