Fontaines D.C. announce four additional dates for 2021 UK tour

Fontaines D.C. have announced that they’ve added four extra dates to their 2021 UK tour – you see the full tour schedule below.

The Irish band, who released their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ last week, announced last month that they would be heading out on their biggest UK tour to date next year.

After a number of initial dates sold out, the band added a couple of extra dates almost immediately in Manchester and Glasgow.

Advertisement

Today, Fontaines D.C., who are in the midst of a chart battle with Taylor Swift for this week’s UK Number 1 album, have added a further four dates to their tour due to demand.

Those who purchase their new album before midnight tonight (August 6) will get exclusive access to the ticket pre-order. “Buy our album from our webstore only before midnight tonight to get access to the pre-sale,” the band said on social media.

Pre-sale begins at 9am on August 12. Anyone who has already purchased the album via the band’s webstore will automatically get access.

Alternatively, those who sign up to the band’s mailing list will also get access to the pre-sale. Tickets go on general sale on August 14.

The 2021 tour’s additional dates are Edinburgh (May 1), Nottingham (May 3), Bath (May 4), and Liverpool (May 6).

Due to demand we are adding 4 additional dates to our UK Tour, including Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bath and Liverpool. Buy our album from our webstore only before midnight tonight to get access to the pre-sale. For more information check out our website https://t.co/aToYTTtzJv pic.twitter.com/Z57aCE8N20 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) August 6, 2020

Advertisement

See the full list of dates below:

MAY 2021

1st – Edinburgh Corn Exchange (new date)

3rd – Nottingham Rock City (new date)

4th – Bath Forum (new date)

6th – Liverpool Mountford Hall (new date)

7th – Manchester Academy (sold out)

8th – Manchester Academy (sold out)

10th – Leicester De Montfort Hall

11th – Leeds O2 Academy (sold out)

12th – Newcastle O2 City Hall

14th – Glasgow Barrowland (sold out)

15th – Glasgow Barrowland (sold out)

17th – Cambridge Corn Exchange

18th – Sheffield O2 Academy (sold out)

20th – Birmingham O2 Academy

21st – Cardiff Great Halln(sold out)

22nd – Bristol O2 Academy (sold out)

24th – Bournemouth O2 Academy

25th – Southampton O2 Guildhall

27th – London Alexandra Palace

NME’s four-star review of ‘A Hero’s Death‘ concluded: “In aiming to examine the self rather than please others, Fontaines D.C. have exerted a knack for writing anthems that are at once self-excoriating and intimately relatable.

“As the title track finishes with a clatter, Chatten drives one final wedge between his old and new selves. ‘That was the year of the sneer,’ he spits. Now the real thing’s here.'”