Fontaines D.C. on their next album and the idea of going “disco”

Fontaines D.C. are remaining pretty tight-lipped for information about their third album after confirming it was finished back in March, but have teased that maybe they could head in a disco direction. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The Irish punks released second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ last July, just over a year after their 2019 debut ‘Dogrel’ came out. Back in March, they told fans that they had finished mixing album number three, but were remaining pretty coy when we asked them about it on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards last night – where they were nominated for Best International Band.

“Who told you that?”, they jokingly replied. “They’ve already written an article about it!”

While claiming that they’ve “actually finished their fourth one, but we don’t want to announce that yet”, they did go on to argue their case for not giving too much away.

“We wouldn’t want to ruin it for you, you know – or for us,” frontman Grian Chatten told NME. “The period in between the initial conception of a piece of music and then when you release it is quite sacred. It’s really important for us and our relationship with our own creativity to not mess around with that.

“Anything we say can and will be held against us.”

After discussing Soulwax’s recent dance remix of the title track to ‘A Hero’s Death‘, we asked them about the possibility of the new record featuring a little disco.

“There are definitely a couple of disco tracks on there, you know?” Chatten replied. “We’ve got a few ’70s collars in the band, so why not?”

Watch our full video interview above, where the band also talk us through the anxiety and humility that comes with appearing at the BRITs – and they dislike of socialising with celebrities.

Check back at NME for more of our news, interviews and more from the BRITs 2021.

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. recently rescheduled their 2021 tour for early next year.