The trustee overseeing the Fyre Festival bankruptcy has filed 14 lawsuits in a bid to reclaim money from a number of parties whose clients include Blink-182, Pusha-T, Migos and more.

The disastrous 2017 festival, which was co-founded by Ja Rule and the now-incarcerated Billy McFarland (who was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2018), made headlines across the world after its inaugural event in The Bahamas was cancelled following a series of serious organisational and logistical problems.

Gregory Messer is the trustee in question overseeing the Fyre Media bankruptcy. As Billboard reports, Messer and New York attorney Fred Stevens have this week launched 14 lawsuits seeking a return of the $14.4 million (£10.9 million) that Fyre Media and McFarland paid to various parties when organising the festival.

Their goals is to recoup the losses made by Fyre’s creditors and investors during that organisational and booking period.

The subjects of the lawsuits include numerous talent agencies (including United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency and International Creative Management) who represent such artists as Blink-182, Pusha-T and Migos.

Some of the lawsuits are aiming to recoup money from artists who didn’t turn up to Fyre Festival. The suit against CAA, for example, alleges that Blink-182 had been paid $500,000 to perform at Fyre before they announced their last-minute decision to cancel their set.

“The band has retained those funds,” the suit alleges. “In its cancellation tweet, the band did not disclose to its fans and others any of the problems that it was having with Fyre Festival and its management, or that the Festival appeared to be in serious trouble.”

ICM and another talent agency, Paradigm, have already begun settlement negotiations.

The influencer likes of Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, who helped promote Fyre Festival on social media before tickets went on sale, and Matte Productions — who co-produced the Netflix documentary Fyre — are also among the subjects being sued in the legal action.

Similar legal action was launched back in August by another Fyre Festival trustee, who demanded that Blink-182, Jenner and Ratajkowski return the fees they were paid for playing or promoting the festival.

Last weekend, Ja Rule released a song called ‘Fyre’ in which he addressed the ill-fated festival.