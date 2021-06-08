Gap unveils first drop from Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line

Gap has revealed the first item to be released from their new Yeezy Gap line, which has seen the clothing company collaborate with Kanye West.

Nearly a year on since the collaboration was first announced, the clothing line has revealed a blue “round jacket” which will be made from recycled nylon and sell for $200.

So far, the jacket will only be available in the US and you can sign up now to pre-order the piece. It will ship in the autumn.

Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket will also be displayed in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

You can see photos of Kanye wearing the item below.

FIRST PRODUCT OUT OF YZY X GAP. MOST KANYE THING EVER. pic.twitter.com/JGdU3Mcall — Happy Birthday Kanye West! (@didjesusdrop) June 8, 2021

Kanye West wearing the YZY x GAP "Round Jacket" pic.twitter.com/oYQVcEgoO5 — SAINT (@saint) June 8, 2021

Gap previously explained that Yeezy’s design studio, under Kanye‘s creative direction, aimed to create “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points”.

In March this year, the value estimate of Kanye West‘s Yeezy-Gap collection was set at $970 million (£697 million), bringing the rapper’s net worth up to an estimated $6.6 billion (£4.7 billion).

Bloomberg obtained a document that shows Yeezy, West’s trainer and apparel business with Adidas and Gap, is worth nearly $1 billion (£715.8 million). Estimations from UBS Group add – per Bloomberg‘s report – that “Ye also has $122 million in cash and stock, $110 million for his music catalogue, and $1.7 billion in other assets including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand”.

In April, a pair of Nike Air Yeezys worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammy Awards sold for $1.8 million (£1.3 million) at auction.