Garbage announce new ‘Anthology’ compilation: “It’s testimony to almost three decades of creative work”

Garbage have announced a new ‘best-of’ compilation album called ‘Anthology’ – find all the details below.

The Shirley Manson-fronted band will release the career-spanning, 35-track collection on October 28 via BMG/Stunvolume. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“This anthology is testimony to almost three decades of creative work together, our collective tenacity and our terrifying ability as a group to withstand ritual humiliation on a regular basis,” said Manson in a statement.

“Regardless of the inevitable shifts and tides within the music industry, we are surprised to find ourselves still here, making records and touring the globe. It is in no small part as a result of the astounding fan support we receive.”

She concluded: “Our love and gratitude to all, for everything.”

‘Anthology’ will be available on double transparent yellow vinyl and 2CD editions, as well as through major online streaming platforms. It’ll contain the hits ‘Stupid Girl’, ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, ‘Why Do You Love Me’, ‘Only Happy When It Rains’ and more.

Additionally, the upcoming album will boast the rare track ‘Witness To Your Love’, B-sides, and feature original artwork from Chilean artist Javi Mi Amor. Check out the announcement tweet here:

The full tracklist for ‘Anthology’ is as follows:

1. Vow

2. Subhuman

3. Only Happy When It Rains

4. Queer

5. Stupid Girl

6. Milk

7. #1 Crush

8. Push It

9. I Think I’m Paranoid

10. Special

11. When I Grow Up

12. The Trick Is To Keep Breathing

13. You Look So Fine

14. The World Is Not Enough

15. Androgyny

16. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)

17. Breaking Up the Girl

18. Shut Your Mouth

DISC 2:

1. Why Do You Love Me

2. Bleed Like Me

3. Sex Is Not the Enemy

4. Run Baby Run

5. Tell Me Where It Hurts

6. Witness To Your Love

7. Blood For Poppies

8. Battle In Me

9. Automatic Systematic Habit

10. Big Bright World

11. Control

12. Empty

13. Magnetized

14. Even Though Our Love Is Doomed

15. No Horses

16. The Men Who Rule The World

17. No Gods No Masters

Garbage’s seventh and most recent studio album, ‘No Gods No Masters’, came out in June 2021. In a four-star review, NME praised the project as being “not only Garbage’s best album in 20 years – at least – but one that could only have been made now”.

Earlier this month, Shirley Manson paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II upon the news of her death aged 96.