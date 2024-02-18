Gary Barlow wants to use VR in Take That shows

Gary Barlow has expressed his desire to use VR in future Take That shows.
In a new interview with The Sunday Mirror, Barlow admitted he was inspired by the recent U2 show at The Sphere, and wanted to incorporate its high-end technology into Take That shows. The band are preparing to embark on their UK and Ireland tour, with Olly Murs as a support act.
Barlow said: “When the screen came on, 18,000 people breathed in. Things like the Sphere, or headsets and VR are going to move our music on.
“Imagine coming to our gig and everyone’s got those goggles on… that’s where I think the improvements are going to come.”
The Take That singer also revealed the band were in talks to host their own Las Vegas Sphere residency, with the venue’s owner recently giving his own support for the idea. Barlow said of the potential residency: “We’ve been listening to music a long time, then we had videos to accompany the music. What’s next? I think experiences are going to get bigger.”
Take That are set to kick off their huge arena tour later this April – take a look at all the dates below and snag any remaining tickets here.
APRIL 2024
13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date
19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
22 – 3Arena, Dublin
23 – 3Arena, Dublin
25 – The O2, London
26 – The O2, London
27 – The O2, London
28 – The O2, London – new date
30 – The O2, London
MAY 2024
03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
07 – Co-op Live, Manchester
08 – Co-op Live, Manchester
10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date
14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
JUNE
01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
Take That released their latest album ‘This Life’ in November 2023, having shared the single ‘Windows’ earlier in September. The track was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.
In a joint statement, Take That said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.
“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”