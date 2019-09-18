Gerard Way reveals he’s already working on the fourth volume of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

He promises it won’t take “too long”

The fourth volume of Gerard Way’s sci-fi superhero comic book series The Umbrella Academy is already underway.

In a recent Instagram post celebrating the release of The Umbrella Academy Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion, Way revealed that he’s already working on the next volume. The My Chemical Romance frontman added that he plans to publish the follow-up as soon as possible.

“Coincidentally, I just started volume four, so hopefully it won’t be too long before a new issue hits the stands, seeing as how [the third volume] ends on a major cliffhanger,” he wrote.

Way also explained the 10-year wait for the the third volume, stating that “life stuff” and “other projects” delayed its release. The Umbrella Academy Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion was originally announced in 2009.

“A lot of things happened in between the announcement and the actual release of this, for [illustrator] Gabriel Bá and myself,” Way wrote. “Over the years, there were some false starts and every time I came back to the project I had to make it new for myself, fine-tuning the themes and characters. I am very happy with the results and hope you enjoy it if you plan on checking it out.”

The comic book series has been adapted for a Netflix television show of the same name. The first season premiered earlier this year to rave reviews. In April, Way confirmed that The Umbrella Academy had been renewed for a second season with a short teaser trailer. An official release date for the new season has yet to be confirmed.

The Umbrella Academy show stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige.