Germany extends ban on large events until November

The German government has announced that the country’s coronavirus-enforced ban on large events will be extended until November.

The restriction was currently due to expire on August 31, but following a meeting with the Premiers of the country’s 16 states earlier this week Chancellor Angela Merkel has extended the ban – which applies to events such as festivals and fairs – until October 31.

The extension does allow for some exceptions, however, for events that are able to track infections and comply with hygiene rules.

Advertisement

Last month, Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg announced that they were still planning for a “pandemic-adapted” version of this September’s edition to take place.

The world-renowned multi-venue festival said that they’re working on “a plan that will enable the event to be held in September in compliance with all social distancing and hygiene regulations”

According to German publication Mopo, following the country’s extended restrictions, a government spokesperson Enno Iseramann said of Reeperbahn and other Hamburg events: “It is planned that this should take place under the applicable corona regulations.”

Reeperbahn Festival is due to take place from September. 16-19, 2020. The line-up currently includes performances from the likes of Anna Calvi, Ghostpoet and Refused alongside showcases of rising talent from across the globe and a schedule of music industry talks and events.

The festival’s CEO Alexander Schulz said last month that while the festival would see a “forced significant reduction in the number of visitors”, their original programming will not change significantly.

Advertisement

Earlier this month the German government unveiled a €150m funding package for live music, as part of a €1 billion boost to the creative sector

In the UK, meanwhile, a survey by the Music Venue Trust has today (June 20) revealed that only 36 per cent of British gig-goers feel it’s safe to return to live concerts. The MVT is calling for £50m of additional government support to see venues through the coronavirus crisis.