Ghetts and Giggs team up for special video performance of new track ‘Crud’

Ghetts and Giggs have teamed up for a special video performance of their new collaboration, ‘Crud’ – you can watch it below.

The new track is taken from Ghetts’ new album, ‘Conflict Of Interest’, which was released today (February 19) and features guest spots from Pa Salieu, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave, Skepta, Emeli Sandé and Wretch 32.

The video – a special instalment of GRM Daily’s ‘Daily Duppy’ series with animation by Ruff Mercy – shows Ghetts going head-to-head with Giggs over a TenBillion Dreams beat.

Advertisement

Loaded with hard-hitting bars and witty punchlines, the two rappers reference everything from Game Of Thrones and X-Men to 50 Cent and Ashanti in their verses.

You can watch it below:

‘Crud’ follows the release of recent singles ‘IC3’ with Skepta, ‘Proud Family’, ‘Skengman’ with Stormzy, and ‘No Mercy’ with Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee.

In a five-star review of ‘Conflict Of Interest’, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams said it can “sit on the same shelf as Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’ as an album that depicts honest tales of London through the art of true lyricism, a tradition that will never die out”.

Meanwhile, Ghetts has spoken about collaborating with Ed Sheeran, who went out of his way to find a studio to record a verse for the East London rapper while he was away in Japan.

Advertisement

The two artists have teamed up before, working on Sheeran’s track ‘Drown Me Out’, which appeared on his album ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter has returned the favour and worked with Ghetts on a song for his new record ‘Conflict Of Interest’. Speaking to NME, the rapper gave some insight into their latest collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has teased that he’ll return from a career break to release his fourth album at some point in 2021.