Harry Styles releases new song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ after hosting SNL

Harry Styles has released his latest single, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, after debuting the track on Saturday Night Live last night (November 16).

The former One Direction singer was on both hosting and performance duties on the late-night US show, during which he made several jokes at his own expense and a few teasing comments about his former bandmates.

‘Watermelon Sugar’ is the second track to be taken from Styles’ forthcoming second solo album, Fine Line, which is due December 13. Listen to the new song below.

During a piano-led monologue, Styles offered up a few quips about the other members of One Direction. “I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall, Liam, Louis,” he said, pausing for comic effect. “And, uh, Ringo. Yeah that’s it.” He also joked that he was “so grateful Simon Cowell grew us in those test tubes”. Watch the full clip from last night’s show below.

The new song follows ‘Lights Up’, the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming album. In a four-star review of the track, NME said: “‘Lights Up’ handles the sheer excess of ‘Harry Styles’ with a lighter touch. It’s an intriguing taster of things to come.”

Earlier this week (November 13), Styles announced details of an extensive 2020 world tour called ‘Love On Tour’. Full details of all the UK and Ireland dates are listed below.

APRIL 2020 tour dates

15 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 – 3Arena, Dublin

22 – The O2, London

23 – The O2, London

25 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

26 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

For the UK and Ireland tour dates only, fans who pre-order ‘Fine Line’ via Styles’ website by 5pm today (November 17) can get priority access to ‘Love On Tour’ tickets. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, November 22 at 10am.