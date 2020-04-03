Headie One has been released from prison

Rapper Headie One has secured early release from prison after he was jailed for possession of a knife.

The drill star, real name Irving Adjei, documented his release on his Instagram story, where he appeared to wear a protective mask while boarding a helicopter.

In a subsequent string of videos, he was seen at the wheel of a Bentley before seemingly returning home where a meal was laid out on his table.

His release comes after he was jailed in January at Wood Green Crown Court.

The 25-year-old was arrested last June after his car was stopped and searched by police, and a lock knife was subsequently discovered.

Straight from jail into the chopper😂 @HeadieOne is really making the most out of this situation pic.twitter.com/LYP8CtKuiA — NOTORIOUS C.O 🇳🇬 (@emyboy_7) April 2, 2020

He was subsequently bailed to perform at festivals including Glastonbury and Wireless on the condition that he stay out of the London boroughs of Haringey and Enfield.

A representative for the rapper has confirmed to NME that he was released from prison after becoming eligible for early release.

Today (April 3), also sees Headie One teaming up with producer Fred again on new mixtape ‘GANG’.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Headie might sound fed up throughout this mixtape, but even when he’s in the grips of a depression (On ‘Smoke’ he sombrely raps: “I know how it feels to be forgotten”) you never doubt his ability to persevere and find a better way. If this mixtape is a sign of things to come, then don’t be surprised if Headie One’s name is soon mentioned among the Skeptas, Giggses, and Stormzys of the world. He sure deserves it.