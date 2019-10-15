Hear Foals’ track-by-track guide to new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’ on NME Radio

Tune in. Turn it up.

Excited for Foals‘ new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’? Well, you bloody should be – and you can hear it first along with our exclusive track-by-track guide to the album on NME Radio.

When we met up with the band for this week’s NME Big Read, we also sat down with frontman Yannis Philippakis and drummer Jack Bevan to go in deep over the inspiration and creation on each and every song on their muscular and explosive new album.

Listen live on NME Radio from 00.01am on Friday October 18 to hear the album along with the band’s exclusive words of wisdom on how they came to be. The track-by-track will then be repeated at 6pm on Sunday October 20.

“‘Part 2’ is fully-charged – certainly the first half, which is probably the most energetic and relentless set of songs in a row that we’ve ever done,” Philippakis told NME. “The relationship is that ‘Part 1’’ was more textural and dance-y, and lyrically it was more from the perspective of viewing what’s going on, whereas ‘Part 2’ is on the run.

“There’s a twitchiness and a paranoia. It’s about trying to pick yourself up and dust yourself off after the wreckage of ‘Part 1’.”

Meanwhile, yesterday saw Foals announce details of their 2020 UK arena tour.