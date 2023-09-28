Heinz creates new condiment in honour of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Heinz has announced that it’s launching a new sauce in honour of a viral moment sparked by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured romance.

The pop star was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City last weekend (September 24), where she was seen spectating from a suite with the American football player’s mother.

However, it was the singer’s food choice that created the biggest viral buzz, after a fan account noted that Swift was eating a piece of chicken “with ketchup and seemingly ranch”.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

The phrasing choice quickly went viral and sparked a host of memes and jokes, including a tribute from the Empire State Building. Heinz has now announced that it will be introducing a limited edition condiment.

“It’s a new era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” Heinz wrote in an Instagram caption caption.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Heinz said that the sauce itself isn’t new, but the limited edition bottle is. “In honour of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating a ‘Taylor’s Version’ of its iconic Kranch sauce and releasing 100 bottles of Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce.”

In a product description on the Heinz website, it says their Kranch sauce “makes an excellent dipping sauce for French fries and chicken nuggets”.

Advertisement

The condiments brand also explained that it was releasing 100 because they did the calculation of 13, Swift’s lucky number, and 87, Kelce’s jersey number.

The new product arrives after it was reported this week that purchases of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey had increased by 400 per cent.

After the game on Sunday, which the Chiefs won 41-10, the pair were filmed walking together down a corridor as they left the stadium. Swift and Kelce were then spotted driving away in Kelce’s convertible. Reports later emerged that Swift paid everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant after the game.

The football star also addressed Swift‘s attendance at his recent game on his podcast New Heights.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said on the new episode.

“Everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. The day went perfect – for Chiefs fans. It was impressive.”

In other news from the pop sensation, Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film is set to be screened in cinemas worldwide next month.