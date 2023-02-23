Jake Bugg announced for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall

Jake Bugg has been announced as the final music headliner for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Nottinghamshire singer-songwriter is booked for March 23, the night after Wet Leg take to the Hall’s iconic stage.

Underworld top the bill on the Monday (March 20), The Courteeners on the Friday (March 24) and Kasabian closing out the show on the Saturday (March 25). See details of various support acts including Stephen Fretwell and CMAT further below.

A comedy night takes place on the Tuesday (March 21), with acts to be announced.

Tickets for Bugg’s headline gig go on general sale this Friday (February 24) at 9.30am here.

Teenage Cancer Trust concert series 2023:

MARCH

20 – Underworld (low ticket warning)

21 – An Evening Of Comedy (TBC)

22 – Wet Leg (with support from CMAT and Honeyglaze)

23 – Jake Bugg

24 – The Courteeners (with support from Stephen Fretwell)

25 – Kasabian (with support from The Snuts and The K’s)

Now in its 21st year, the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series has raised more than £32million million for young people living with cancer. The money raised has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services across the UK for young people.

The charity’s Honorary Patron, Roger Daltrey of The Who, said in a statement: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me.

“In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them!”

Katie Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “These amazing gigs and their fantastic lineups help us change lives. Because of Roger, the artists, the teams who make these gigs possible and everyone who buys a ticket, we can make sure young people don’t face cancer alone and continue to provide the vital, expert care and support that is crucial for young people with cancer.”

Speaking to NME last month, Kasabian singer and guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: “Getting to play in that room is an incredible thing, but to be patrons of this charity and to have been involved for this long is special because they’re phenomenal.

“Having a night out is great, but to spread the word and help this charity who have raised millions and done so much incredible work is great. Whenever we’re asked to play we always say yes.”