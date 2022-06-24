Jessi steps down as host of ‘Showterview’, Sunmi to take over

Jessi has stepped down as the host of digital talk show Showterview, with Sunmi set to take her place.

South Korean news outlet Sports World reported today (June 24) that the Korean-American singer-rapper has officially stepped down from her role as a host for the popular online SBS talk show. Jessi’s run as the host of Showterview first began in June 2020, and has featured a total of 155 guests throughout her nearly two-year-long stint.

In replacement of Jessi, the outlet quoted insider sources in claiming that former Wonder Girls member Sunmi is set to take over as the host of Showterview. Sports World also claimed that the singer recently wrapped up filming on her very first episode, which is currently slated to premiere sometime in July.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sunmi is also in the midst of gearing up for her upcoming summer single album ‘Heart Burn’, set to include a title track of the same name as well as a B-side titled ‘Childhood’. The new record is due out next week on June 29 at 6pm KST, and will mark her first release of the year, since her August mini-album ‘1/6’.

Jessi, on the other hand, most recently dropped the viral hit single ‘Zoom’ in April, the music video for which notably featured dance group LACHICA (of Street Woman Fighter fame), who choreographed the track’s dance sequences.

“I was pressed for time more than ever preparing for a comeback due to my hectic schedule,” she shared of the song-making process during a press conference held ahead of the release. “In fact, it took about two days to produce the song.”