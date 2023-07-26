Joe Budden calls Logic “weird” for “snitching” on his mother for using the ‘N-word’

Joe Budden has called Logic “weird” for “snitching” on his mother in revealing a story in which she used the N-word.
In May, Logic appeared on Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast. He recalled an incident where his white mother was stabbed in retaliation for her use of the derogatory word.
“My mom got stabbed,” Logic said. “Yeah, she was in the park, hit the hard ‘R’ on somebody, which she also did to me and my siblings all the time. She stepped out and thought it was all good and some bitch just yanked her up. They stabbed this bitch up. In her side and in her back. A couple of times.”
In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper played the snippet before he and his co-hosts berated him. “And you want me to think that this guy is OK with who he is and just his own skin and being himself?” Budden questioned. “What’s that about? That’s weird. Why you snitching on moms?”