Joe Budden calls Logic “weird” for “snitching” on his mother for using the ‘N-word’

Joe Budden has called Logic “weird” for “snitching” on his mother in revealing a story in which she used the N-word.

In May, Logic appeared on Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast. He recalled an incident where his white mother was stabbed in retaliation for her use of the derogatory word.

“My mom got stabbed,” Logic said. “Yeah, she was in the park, hit the hard ‘R’ on somebody, which she also did to me and my siblings all the time. She stepped out and thought it was all good and some bitch just yanked her up. They stabbed this bitch up. In her side and in her back. A couple of times.”

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper played the snippet before he and his co-hosts berated him. “And you want me to think that this guy is OK with who he is and just his own skin and being himself?” Budden questioned. “What’s that about? That’s weird. Why you snitching on moms?”

He also spoke about Logic signing his father to his own record label, Bobby Boy Records. “When he paraded his dad everywhere on a leash, I didn’t say nothing, but I did think it was odd,” he said. “Then he signed his dad… seems familiar. That was the trend, like, 600 years ago. Getting paperwork on these n****s.”

In March, Budden asked the ‘Bobby Tarantino’ star to quit rapping again. “Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you: please join me in retirement,” he said on his podcast . “Never step near a recording device again! Throw your phone in the ocean! Be allergic to microphones! Promise your fans nothing! Don’t go to the studio ever again!”

In other news, Logic recently called Kanye West a “fucking moron” for his controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ merchandise. “I’m not like evil,” he said, “I’m not out here spewing bullshit out of my mouth or wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts or some dumb shit like that.”