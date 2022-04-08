Joe Budden slammed for assuming BTS are from China, says he “hates” the boyband

Rapper and entertainment personality Joe Budden has come under fire for controversial comments made towards K-pop boyband BTS.

On the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, was released on April 6, the 41-year-old rapper discussed his thoughts about the K-pop boyband with co-hosts Ice, Ish and Parks Vallely, during which he said: “You can get mad at me… but I hate them BTS n***as.”

When asked by his co-hosts to elaborate, Budden said: “Do I need a reason? … I hate them n****s. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n****s. I don’t wanna hear that shit, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four [indecipherable] come from the audience and then link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this shit.”

Audio: Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.#joebudden #BTS #Grammys pic.twitter.com/wh0qNEmKDG — Media On Blast (@mediaonblast) April 6, 2022

Advertisement

While Budden doesn’t go into further detail regarding the circumstances behind his “hate” for the seven-piece, he then went on to incorrectly state that the group hail from China. “I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” he said, however Parks Vallely corrected that they’re Korean.

BTS fans have since noticed Budden’s comments, and have taken to Twitter to criticise the rapper for what some have described as “blatant xenophobia” and “racist” remarks toward the ‘Butter’ singers.

“Joe Budden pulling shit about BTS out his ass, but he sure knew every little detail of their Grammy[s] performance,” one fan pointed out in a viral tweet.

joe budden is 41 years old going on 13. you would think that a grown man would have enough sense and maturity to recognize his own blatant xenophobia. for a supposedly music artist turned middle school incel drama prone podcaster, im not even surprised at his unjustified comments — thal𖧷ia (@namcheols) April 6, 2022

Just heard the Joe Budden podcast clip of him hating BTS. Just say you are racist and xenophobic, alot quicker than claiming you hate them but " don't need to have a reason". Shut the fuck up. They are more successful than you will ever be. Continue to be jealous. — Jo🌱 (@Serendipity3412) April 6, 2022

joe budden pulling shit about bts out his ass, but he sure knew every little detail of their grammy performance.

that's a lot of attention paid to someone you supposedly "hate" for no goddamn reason.

jealousy is a disease and joe budden is one step away from the grave — sammelsurium (@sammelsurium7) April 6, 2022

Advertisement

In response to the backlash, Budden said on Twitter that he wouldn’t be “bullied outta [his] music opinion”, later responding to another fan, writing: “Oh stop it, I made a mistake and was corrected.”

Oh stop it, i made a mistake and was corrected… & then played a White boy band lol Foh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) April 6, 2022

Earlier this week, producer Mike Dean apologised to BTS after he took a jab at the septet in a reply to the Recording Academy asking followers to “name a group smoother than BTS”, which he responded with “Anyone”.

Dean wrote that he was “just fucking trolling” in a series of tweets dated April 5, admitting that he was taking his anger over losing the Album Of The Year award for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ out on the group.