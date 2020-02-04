Joker will be screened around the UK this summer, complete with a live orchestra. You can see the full list of dates below.

The orchestra will play Hildur Guðnadóttir’s BAFTA award-winning score for the first time live. Joker – Live in Concert will kick off in London on April 30 at the Eventim Apollo.

The orchestra will then tour the UK and Ireland with dates in Birmingham, Hill, York, Dublin, Cardiff, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Southend, Bath, Brighton, Poole, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Tickets will be available via a presale on February 5 before the general sale on February 7. You can buy tickets here.

Speaking about the concert series, composer Guðnadóttir said: “I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra.

“When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

The film’s director, Todd Phillips added: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with SENBLA and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert.

“I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

Meanwhile, the star of Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, called on the film industry to dismantle a “system of oppression” during his BAFTAs 2020 acceptance speech at the weekend. The star won Leading Actor for his role in Joker at the awards ceremony, which took place in London on Sunday (February 2).

During his speech, Phoenix said that while he was “honoured and privileged” to be in attendance and had received a lot of support from the BAFTAs organisation, he was also “conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege.”

He added: “I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here, I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from…I think people want to be appreciated and respected for their work.”

Joker won three awards at the 2020 BAFTAs despite going into the night with 11 nominations. As well as Phoenix’s Leading Actor nod, it was also awarded trophies for Casting and Original Score. You can see the full list of winners from the BAFTAs here.

Joker – Live in Concert tour dates

April

30 – London Eventim Apollo

May

15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

16 – Hull Bonus Arena

17 – York Barbican

19 – Dublin Bord Gais

June

21 – Cardiff Millennium Centre

24 – Sheffield City Hall

25 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

28 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

29 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30 – Bath Forum

July

1 – Brighton Dome

2 – Poole Lighthouse

5 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6 – Edinburgh Usher Hall