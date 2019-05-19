Justin Bieber has caused a canyon in Iceland to be shutdown

The singer's 'I'll Show You' music video has played a part in the closure.

A canyon in Iceland has been shutdown with reports claiming that Justin Bieber is part of the reason why.

Iceland’s Fjadrárgljúfur Canyon was once a quiet and relatively unknown destination. A place where locals and a small amount of tourists were able to go to admire beautiful lakes and majestic bedrock, ever since Justin Bieber shot his ‘I’ll Show You’ music video there in 2015 things have gotten a little busier.

“Since then it’s been overrun by visitors and the intensity of foot traffic has wreaked havoc on its fragile vegetation,” said Sasha Brady of Lonely Planet.

After the number of visitors nearly doubling between 2017 and 2018, which caused damage to the local vegetation and pathways that was exacerbated by changing weather conditions, Iceland’s Environmental Agency made the decision to close the canyon for two weeks in March, but later extended the closure until June 1, 2019.

Talking to the Associated Press, Environment minister Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson said it was “a bit too simplistic to blame the entire situation on Justin Bieber,” but added that celebrities should think more about what happens to the places they promote. “Rash behavior by one famous person can dramatically impact an entire area if the mass follows,” he explained.

Justin Bieber’s ‘I’ll Show You’ video has been viewed nearly 450 million times.

Last week, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber released new song, ‘I Don’t Care’.

Released May 10, the song is the second time the duo have collaborated – the last time being in 2015 with ‘Love Yourself’ from Bieber’s album ‘Purpose’.

In other news, Justin Bieber announced in March that he’s taking a break from music to “repair some deep rooted issues.”

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”