Watch Kanye West’s daughter North rap at Yeezy fashion show

Kanye West‘s daughter North was the unlikely star of the show at her father’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris yesterday (March 2) — watch footage of the 6-year-old rapping below.

West staged the Yeezy Season 8 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, with the rapper and fashion designer inviting his daughter onto the stage to close out the showcase.

After performing on her own, a beaming West then joined North on stage as she closed off her performance. Complex notes that the beat North rapped over appeared to be taken from the ZaZa — a 5-year-old rapper — track ‘What I Do?’.

You can see footage of North rapping below.

North sings to close out the Yeezy Season 8 show #ParisFashionWeek 🎤pic.twitter.com/J7eVh6Psi2 — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) March 2, 2020

The parents of ZaZa later responded to North performing over ‘What I Do?’, writing on Instagram: “We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye West) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay…

“We not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye West, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

North’s mother Kim Kardashian replied to the post by stating that North is “a huge fan” of ZaZa, while also revealing that North records with West in the studio “all the time”.

“Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise,” Kardashian wrote. “I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

Last month, Justin Bieber sang as a special guest at one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service sessions.