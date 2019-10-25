Kanye West says he is “in complete service to God”

The rapper spoke about his Christian faith on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last night

Kanye West spoke in more depth about his strong religious beliefs during a guest interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (October 24), saying that he is “in complete service to God”.

The rapper made an appearance on the US talk show, which is currently being filmed in Brooklyn, ahead of the planned release of his new album ‘Jesus Is King’. The record has, however, still not been released at the time of writing after missing its promised 12AM slot last night.

During his interview with Kimmel last night, West discussed both the imminent arrival of ‘Jesus Is King’ and its accompanying IMAX movie before moving the conversation onto his Christian beliefs.

After watching a brief clip of his daughter North dancing in front of a screening of the ‘Jesus Is King’ film, West said that he “loved” the fact that his daughter wants to go to church. “She has such a positive thought association with going to church because it’s outside of the traditional four walls and outside of the pews.

“Now that God has called me and I now have given my life to Jesus Christ and I work for God,” he added. “Now we have Christian innovation in our time.”

Addressing Kimmel, West continued: “You asked me last year did having a daughter change my life and I’ve completely turned around from where my perspective was last year to where it is now. I feel like there’s so few individuals in the position like mine to be able to give their opinion and stand up and say ‘This is what family is about.’

“I feel that God is using me, using the choir and using my family to show off… We’re in complete service to God.”

Asked if he would now consider himself to be a Christian music artist, West replied: “I’m just a Christian everything.”

Speaking in another wide-ranging interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe which was broadcast yesterday, West opened up on his past addiction to pornography — explaining that his faith is helping him overcome the issue going forward.