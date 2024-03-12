Kanye West ‘Vultures 2’ release date delayed – will he even stream it?

Kanye West has delayed the release of his ‘Vultures 2’ album and has decided not to put his forthcoming releases on streaming.

The rapper was slated to release the sequel to ‘Vultures 1‘, his collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, this past Friday (March 8). Now, fan accounts dedicated to the ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ rapper have claimed that Ye has given them album updates and revealed that he will not be releasing the two remaining LPs from his ‘Vultures’ trilogy on streaming platforms.

Fan account @yefanatics took to social media to share screenshots of their alleged conversation with Ye. The rapper compared streaming music to pirating and said that “It would be nice for our community to support the albums.”

Advertisement

His message continued: “Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com. I got 20 million Instagram followers. When five per cent of my followers buy an album. That’s one million albums sold. That’s 300k more than the biggest album last year. We sold one million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it’s possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally.”

"It would be nice for our community to support the albums, Streaming is pirating" It seems like Ye already took the decision to not release Vultures 2 & 3 on streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/I074AwU0p7 — Donda Times (@dondatimes) March 10, 2024

Ye considers selling Vulture 2 & 3 digitally only on https://t.co/UA38iJjMB2 and not to release them on streaming platform pic.twitter.com/DqDCKYuB1z — Donda Times (@dondatimes) March 10, 2024

Ye’s idea of releasing the LPs via his Yeezy website come after the controversial release of ‘Vultures 1’ last month. The album was finally released on February 10 following multiple delays and was briefly pulled from Apple Music and iTunes after not being approved by its distributor.

Both Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer accused West of sampling their music without permission, leading the Prince Of Darkness to threaten legal action against him and the estate of Donna Summer to file a lawsuit.

Despite ‘Vultures 1’ tumultuous release, the album did top the Billboard 200 albums chart in its first two weeks and its single ‘Carnival’ peaked at Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

In other Ye news, his eldest daughter, North West, has announced details of a debut album titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’, inspired by West’s hit 2004 album ‘The College Dropout’.