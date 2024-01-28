Kevin Parker says Dua Lipa is a “brutal” editor: “‘Houdini’ took months to get right”

Kevin Parker has opened up about collaborating with Dua Lipa for her new album.

In a Rolling Stone profile with Dua Lipa, the Tame Impala musician shared some insight about the Londoner’s working process, calling her a “meticulous” editor.

“Her editing is brutal,” Parker says, revealing that the lead single, “Houdini,” for example, took months to get right. “I’d kind of recoil in horror and go, ‘Oh, no, it’s a great verse!’”

“But then an hour later, we’d have something that I can’t imagine not being in the song.”

Lipa agreed with Parker’s assessment: “I don’t think there’s a single song on this record that I didn’t go back and want to rewrite and perfect and change and work on it a bit more and dig a little deeper and see if we could go any further.” It seems to have paid off; according to the profile, every collaborator she’s worked with “raves” about her “chemistry and cohesiveness”.

The singer is due to release her new song ‘Training Season‘, which will be out February 15. Lipa has teased that the forthcoming “psychedelic-pop album” will be influenced by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

She has also characterised the upcoming record as “raw”: “ I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad,” she said.

In other news, Dua Lipa has been nominated for three BRITs this year – check out the full list of nominations here.