Kiss’ Paul Stanley hits out at Donald Trump for warning of “rigged election”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has hit out at Donald Trump for suggesting his opponents may rig November’s presidential election to secure victory.

Earlier this week, Trump told his supporters that “the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” alleging that mail-in voting will lead to election fraud – despite widespread evidence to the contrary.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (August 27), Stanley wrote: “REGARDLESS of who you support, it is incendiary & abhorrent for ANY candidate to say ‘If I lose, the election is rigged’. It’s an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections we have and dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy.”

Stanley’s latest message comes after he previously encouraged his followers to vote in November, warning that “we have a responsibility to our past and to our future.”

In July, Stanley also urged fans to wear face masks in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sharing a photo of himself with his daughter Emily, he wrote:“Sunset at the beach with Emily. WEAR YOUR MASK! Don’t listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of The Internet University Of Medicine.”

The band also recently paid tribute to their former keyboardist Phil Ashley, who died at the age of 65.

Ashley also worked with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, Aerosmith and Jeff Beck.