Korn unleash new track ‘Cold’ as their 13th album edges closer

The band's new LP, 'The Nothing', is due out in September

Korn have released a new song, ‘Cold’, from their upcoming 13th studio album, ‘The Nothing’.

The frenetic track begins with the nu-metal band’s trademark chaotic guitars and lead singer Jonathan Davis’ famous coarse vocals, before descending into something more melodic. Its lyric video, meanwhile, features gothic images of lions and ghosts floating through a spooky dungeon.

It’s the second song the nu-metal pioneers have released from their upcoming new album. The first, ‘You’ll Never Find Me’, was released last month alongside a chilling new music video. Directed by Korn and Andrzej Gavriss, the bleak video sees the band performing in the desert while a sci-fi-themed narrative plays out over a landscape that looks more than a little sinister.

Watch the ‘Cold’ visual below:

Korn, who are currently on tour with Alice In Chains, will release ‘The Nothing’ on September 13 via Roadrunner Records.

Describing the upcoming new record, Davis has said it will be influenced by a dark battle between the forces of good and evil. “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives.

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence.”

He continued: “There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to The Nothing.” Whatever you’re thinking right now, you can’t say it doesn’t at least sound interesting.

Meanwhile, after picking up gongs at the Oscars, the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s A Star Is Born now has another accolade – a Korn parody.

The day after the film picked up the prize for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, comedians Anna Salinas and Heather Alarcón Higginbotham revealed the trailer for A Star Is Korn, which you can see below.