Liam Gallagher says he and Noel are “both the problem” in Oasis feud

Liam Gallagher says he and Noel are “both the problem” in their ongoing Oasis feud.

Earlier this year, Noel denied Liam’s claims that he turned down £100million to reunite the band.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, which airs tomorrow (November 28), Liam referenced the reported offer, saying: “When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you’re going to go, ‘Alright then yeah…’ there was a lot of money knocking about.

“It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I’m thinking, ‘I’m not a d***head, know what I mean? I’ll have a bit of that.’ He’s not into it is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”

While saying “never say never” regarding a reunion, Liam said that both he and Noel have to “take some [responsibility]” for their ongoing disagreements first.

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he said. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on… He needs to own his problem.”

Liam Gallagher has today (November 27) shared a new festive single called ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’.

Reviewing the track, NME wrote: “Though you might expect the Oasis man to pen a rowdy ode to the booze-fuelled chaos of Christmas, ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is the polar opposite – a delicate, charming, perfectly composed ballad about love triumphing in times of crisis.

“‘What are you dreaming of?’ he sings in its chorus over soaring strings and piano. ‘Is it the kind of love that will be there when the world is at its worst?’ At the end of a year ravaged by rarely-seen trauma, it’s a gorgeous (gin and) tonic delivered with a straight face and an open heart.”