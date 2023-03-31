Line-up announced for Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ at All Points East 2023

The first wave of acts for Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ at All Points East 2023 have been announced – check out the line-up so far below.

Last November, it was confirmed that the Croydon MC would be taking over Victoria Park in London on August 18 as part of this summer’s APE gig series. He’s curated the full bill for the day, and is set to deliver a headline show that evening.

Today (March 31), organisers have revealed that Stormzy will be joined at the event by Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN, Ms Banks and The No Signal Stage.

Many more artists are to be announced for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ in the coming weeks and months. Check out the initial line-up poster here:

Tickets are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

Sampha and Ms Banks are among the artists to have worked on Stormzy’s third and most recent album, 2022’s ‘This Is What I Mean’. The latter features on the record’s title track alongside Amaarae and Black Sherif. Sampha, meanwhile, appears on the song ‘Sampha’s Plea’.

Upon announcing ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, Stormzy said in a statement: “I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

“We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.”

He continued: “August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon….’This Is What We Mean Day’. Hard.”

All Points East 2023 is also due to host performances from The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (August 25), Jungle (26) and Haim (28).

Additionally, APE will stage this year’s Field Day in Victoria Park on August 19. Aphex Twin and Bonobo are set to co-headline the event, and will be joined by the likes of Fever Ray, Jayda G and Jon Hopkins.