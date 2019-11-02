Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda assures that “everything is gonna be fine” on his latest track

The song will feature in the upcoming movie 'The Blackout'

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has released ‘Fine’, a new track that will feature in upcoming movie The Blackout – listen to it below.

Shinoda teased the release earlier in the week when he posted an image displaying the track’s release date (November 1) to social media. He followed it up the next day with a similar image but also including a snippet of the song and its title.

It was liberated in full after Shinoda posted the song’s artwork alongside the lyrics: “Tell all the children to lock those doors‬/ ‪I’ve seen the smoke in the sky before‬/ Gotta be up on my feet‬/ When the morning comes‬ ‪‘Cause this fight you can’t ignore‬/ Everything is gonna be fine.‬“

Earlier this year, Shinoda shared two new songs called ‘Prove You Wrong’ and ‘What the Words Meant’. The tracks appear on the deluxe edition of Shinoda’s solo debut, 2018’s ‘Post Traumatic’.

The musician released his first solo album in June last year, almost 12 months on from the death of his Linkin Park band member, vocalist Chester Bennington.

Speaking on the possibility of recruiting a new vocalist for Linkin Park in an interview, Shinoda said: “That’s not my goal right now. I think it has to happen naturally. And if we find somebody that’s a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody.”