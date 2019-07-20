Eminem ignites beef with Iggy Azalea in his rap on new track from Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine

"Don't compare me to that Iggy bitch"

Eminem has popped up in a featuring role on a new track from Buffalo, NY rapper Conway The Machine.

Conway and his Buffalo compatriot Westside Gunn are signed to Eminem’s Shady Records label, and in 2017 they released a track called ‘MachineGun Black’, which featured an intro from Eminem.

The rapper and his label boss have now linked up again on new song ‘Bang’, and Mathers takes the opportunity to throw both some love and some shade.

“Compare me to Manson, Marilyn or Charles / Compare me to Nas, Biggie, or Pac / Do not compare me to that Iggy bitch or all this fucking Milli Vanilli hip-hop,” he raps on the intense new track.

It’s not the only beef the rapper has been in lately. Machine Gun Kelly recently resurrected the beef between the pair on new track ‘Floor 13’, with lyrics including: “I just spent too many minutes watching little videos of shitty wannabe rappers dissing me/I just spent the winter living after someone tried to send a kill shot missing me.”

It was recently revealed that Eminem sold more albums than any other artist in 2018, and that he was the only solo artist in the year to sell 500,000 “pure” albums.