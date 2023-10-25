Listen to Ghetts’ new single ‘Laps’ featuring Moonchild Sanelly

Ghetts has shared his first single in two years, ‘Laps’ – featuring South African singer Moonchild Sanelly.

Earlier this month, the east Londoner announced his fourth studio album, ‘On Purpose With Purpose’, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 album ‘Conflict Of Interest’. Now, he has shared the opening track to his upcoming LP.

‘Laps’ was produced by TenBillion Dreams and has the same ominous sound as much of the MOBO winner’s previous work. The 39-year-old also shows off his lyrical intelligence in his verses while Moonchild Sanelly’s echo-y harmonies take over the chorus.

Ghetts teased ‘On Purpose With Purpose’ by posting an Instagram video with the caption: “ON PURPOSE WITH PURPOSE. X/1/24”, revealing that the LP is due in January next year. He also unveiled the album’s artwork (which is also the artwork for ‘Laps’) that was made by Slawn – the designer of the 2023 BRIT Award. On the cover, the letters GIIG are spray-painted in gold, referring to the east Londoner’s own label and brand Glory Is In God.

A press release stated that the album will “continue the ongoing artistic evolution and unstoppable rise of one of the UK’s greatest rappers,” with Ghetts reaching “new heights as a songwriter” and expanding “his sonic palette by incorporating elements of wider musical influences.”

‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ will be out on January 5 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

This month also saw Ghetts announce four UK live shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London in March next year. General tickets go on sale Friday (October 27) at 9am BST. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

Ghetts 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

23 – Manchester, New Century

26 – London, HERE at Outernet

27 – London, HERE at Outernet

In other news, Ghetts rapped in the UK cypher – curated by Kenny Allstar – at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. Last week, the 39-year-old was the surprise guest at cHIP sHOP and Hennessey’s celebration of Hip-Hop 50 and Black British History Month.

He also performed at the inaugural Project 6 festival in May this year alongside Goldie, Channel Tres, Shy FX and more.