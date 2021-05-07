Listen to Inhaler’s energetic new single ‘Who’s Your Money On?’

Inhaler have shared their new single ‘Who’s Your Money On?’ – you can listen to it below.

The Dublin band, who announced their debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ earlier this year, have given fans a further taste of what to expect from their upcoming LP.

Produced by Antony Genn and recorded at London’s Narcissus Studios, the energetic indie anthem hears frontman Elijah Hewson sing: “Who’s your money on?/ Who you gonna put your money on?/ Who’s gonna keep you alive?/ I’ll put myself on the line.”

You can listen to ‘Who’s Your Money On?’ below:

‘Who’s Your Money On?’ comes after the band previously shared the video for ‘Cheer Up Baby’ and told NME that the lead track captures the essence of their sound.

“It’s always been a cornerstone song for us and our fans are always talking about it. It’s a love letter to our fans and that’s why we wanted to choose it to open up the album,” frontman Eli Hewson explained.

“Lyrically, a lot of young people in these times are dealing with mental health issues and they can get stuck in their own heads. I think that’s what this song is, it’s loosely based on a conversation between two people and a lyric that goes ‘when I think of all the things I didn’t do, I can’t help but blame it on you’“.

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ is set to be released on July 16 via Universal Records.

Inhaler also recently announced details of their full UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021. See the full list of dates here.

The band will hit the road for an extensive tour from September to December 2021, starting in Sheffield and ending in Dublin – get tickets here.