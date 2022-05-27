Listen to Kanye West’s XXXTentacion collaboration ‘True Love’

Kanye West‘s collaboration with the late XXXTentacion has been released – listen to ‘True Love’ below.

‘True Love’ appears on West’s recent ‘Donda 2’ album, which until now had only been available on the Stem Player that was launched to release the rapper’s album in February. West premiered ‘Donda 2’ at a Miami event on February 22.

The track also makes an appearance on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record ‘Look at Me: The Album’, which is a companion compilation for the new documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion. The documentary premiered on Hulu on May 26, with a UK release date still to be announced. ‘True Love’ plays over the end credits of the film.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018.

The documentary charts the late rapper’s ascent on SoundCloud, his struggles with mental health and his history of domestic abuse charges. In 2018, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording.

The cover art for ‘True Love’ was designed by West and features handwritten notes from XXXTentacion, which come from a journal discovered by the late rapper’s mother. The notes include: “Am I supposed to pretend to be heartless?”, “Love love love”, and “A feeling you just can’t explain”.

‘True Love’ follows West’s recent Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys team-up ‘City Of Gods’ and ‘Eazy’, his joint single with The Game, which were the latest ‘Donda 2’ tracks to get an official release. ‘City Of Gods’ also appears on Fivio Foreign’s debut album ‘B.I.B.L.E’.

The first video for ‘Eazy’ earned widespread criticism for its portrayal of violence against Pete Davidson, who is currently involved with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In other news, Kanye West recently returned to Instagram to post a redesign that he’s worked on for what appears to be a new collaboration with McDonald’s.

The rapper and producer has collaborated with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the redesign of a burger box, seemingly previewing the first of several reimaginings for the global fast food chain.