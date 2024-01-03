Listen to Noel Gallagher’s sombre new demo ‘In A Little While’

Noel Gallagher has dropped an emotive new demo track titled ‘In A Little While’. Check it out below.

The Britpop legend and former Oasis member released the song as a new demo from his High Flying Birds project.

Gallagher first teased the track on his X/Twitter account on New Year’s Eve, sharing a snippet of the new song with the caption simply stating its title and release date.

As for the track itself, it sees the singer, songwriter and guitarist takes a stripped-back approach, playing it on an acoustic guitar and singing lyrics that are both melancholic and hopeful.

“They say it’s over, well I don’t believe it/ They tell me it’s gone but that can’t be true/ And if it’s lost, well I’m gonna find it/ Turn me a page, let’s start anew,” he sings in the chorus. Listen to the song in full below.

This isn’t the first time that Gallagher has surprised fans by sharing some new music over the holiday period. Back on New Year’s Eve 2020, the artist dropped a demo of ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ – a track which he would later share as part of his latest album ‘Council Skies’.

Similarly, on New Year’s Day 2022 he released another demo entitled ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1’.

This, he revealed, was written shortly before Christmas 2021, and in a message to fans he wrote: “Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day.”

Finally, on Christmas Eve 2022 he shared a clip of the string sessions for a new song, recorded at Abbey Road studios. The track was later revealed as ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ – the opening track to his 2023 album ‘Council Skies’.

As for other Noel Gallagher news, last month the artist confirmed that he will be heading into the studio at the start of 2024 to record his next solo album.

“In the pandemic there was nothing to do all day so I just wrote songs. There’s another two albums-worth of material there,” he said. “I think I’m going to be back in the studio in January, so we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Around the time of ‘Council Skies’ release, Gallagher also spoke to NME about the inspiration of the songs, and the approach he took towards writing the LP.

“I was in that headspace of going into the studio with nothing and seeing what happened,” he said.

“David Holmes [producer] unlocked that particular door for me and it was fucking great. With this album, if I hadn’t been isolated for all that time then maybe I’d have carried on with David. We always spoke of how we were going to do another record, the lockdown thing happened, he went off and did something else and I started writing at home.”