Listen to Orville Peck’s ‘Country Road’ version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

Orville Peck has shared his ‘Country Road’ cover of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Born This Way’ – you can listen to it below.

Peck’s cover is the second record to be taken from a special 10th anniversary edition of Gaga’s second album ‘Born This Way’, following Big Freedia’s reimagining of ‘Judas’.

The album, which features six new takes on the album’s tracks by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community, will be released on June 18.

“My official country road cover of ‘Born This Way’ for the 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way Reimagined is out now!” Peck said on Instagram.

“I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you @ladygaga for askin me and Happy Pride y’all !!”

You can listen to ‘Born This Way (The Country Road Version)’ below:

While other collaborators will be revealed in the coming weeks, the tracklist promises fresh remixes of ‘Highway Unicorn’, ‘You & I’, ‘Marry the Night’ and ‘The Edge of Glory’.

‘Born This Way’ 10th Anniversary Tracklist:

01. ‘Marry the Night’

02. ‘Born This Way’

03. ‘Government Hooker’

04. ‘Judas’

05. ‘Americano’

06. ‘Hair’

07. ‘Scheiße’

08. ‘Bloody Mary’

09. ‘Bad Kids’

10. ‘Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)’

11. ‘Heavy Metal Lover’

12. ‘Electric Chapel’

13. ‘You and I’

14. ‘The Edge of Glory’

‘Born This Way’ Reimagined Tracklist:

01. ’Judas’ – Big Freedia

02. ‘Marry the Night’ – by artist to be announced

03. ‘Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)’ – by artist to be announced

04. ‘You and I’ – by artist to be announced

05. ‘The Edge of Glory’ – by artist to be announced

06. ‘Born This Way (The Country Road Version)’ – by Orville Peck

You can pre-order the new record here.

Gaga’s second studio effort actually turned 10 last month, and she was honoured with the key to the city of West Hollywood for her work.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has postponed her ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour until 2022.