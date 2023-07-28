Listen to Soccer Mommy’s version of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’

Soccer Mommy – also known as Sophie Allison – has shared a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’. Check it out below.

The track is the lead single taken from the American singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album, ‘C’mon, C’mon’, which was released in 2002.

It was also the track that saw the musician begin to steer into more pop territory, and depict the struggles of having a “crummy job” and no financial security, yet able to maintain a positive outlook as she declares “I’m gonna soak up the sun”.

Allison has spoken out about her admiration for Crow in the past. In an interview with The New York Times last year, she said: “[Crow] has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs.”

She continued, adding that the artist has a “knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.” Check out her indie-inspired take on the ’00s track below.

The cover comes ahead of Soccer Mommy’s tour of North America, where she will act as support for Maggie Rogers. The latest of the live shows will take place tomorrow (July 29) in Philadelphia. Find a full list of upcoming dates and remaining tickets here.

The live shows come in light of Allison’s most recent studio album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which arrived last summer.

Last year, she also released a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which featured a nod to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. While the version on the record is atmospheric and eerie and progressively gets heavier. The demo version, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.

In a four-star review of ‘Sometimes, Forever’, NME wrote: “The reductive tags that may have previously been assigned to Soccer Mommy – sad, chill, nostalgic – have no foothold here. This is nuanced, purposeful songwriting from an artist growing.”