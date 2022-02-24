Listen to Troye Sivan and Gordi’s new collaboration ‘Wait’

Troye Sivan has linked up with fellow Australian singer-songwriter Gordi for a collaborative single titled ‘Wait’.

The shimmering, nostalgic pop cut sees Sivan and Gordi trade verses before harmonising on its pre-chorus and refrain, singing: “One thing I am sure of, for you I’ll wait.”

‘Wait’ is lifted from the soundtrack for new film Three Months, which was released yesterday (February 23) on Paramount+. The coming-of-age film, written and directed by Jared Frieder, stars Sivan as protagonist Caleb, a South Florida teen who “finds love in the most unlikely of places” as he waits three months for test results following an exposure to HIV.

Listen to ‘Wait’ – and watch the trailer for Three Months – below:

‘Wait’ is the second collaborative single Sivan has released from the soundtrack of Three Months. Last week, Sivan released ‘Trouble’, which features Los Angeles artist Jay Som.

Three Months marks Sivan’s first screen role for the year. Last November, he was announced as part of the cast for The Weeknd‘s forthcoming drama series The Idol, though it remains unclear what his role will be.

The show, which follows a pop singer who begins a relationship with a cult leader, is co-written and executively produced by Reza Fahim along with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

‘Wait’ and ‘Trouble’ mark Sivan’s first new music this year. 2021 saw the singer release the single ‘Angel Baby’ as well as a full version of ‘Could Cry Just Thinkin About You’, an earlier rendition of which featured on his 2020 EP ‘In a Dream’. He also collaborated with Tate McRae and DJ Regard on ‘You’.

Sivan’s last album, ‘Bloom’, arrived back in 2018. In a five-star review, NME praised ‘Bloom’ for “[managing] to tear away away all the filters”, noting the “tender sort of honesty to the whole album”.

“Sivan has created an album that does away with any apology; instead it sees him seize happiness with both hands.”