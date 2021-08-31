Lorde discusses not reading reviews of her music: “I can only look at food websites”

Lorde has revealed that she put a one-week ban on reading reviews and responses to her new album ‘Solar Power’.

The singer’s third album came out earlier this month (August 20), and she spoke to NME in a new Big Read interview about the record, its collaborators and more.

During the chat, she spoke of how she wants to care for herself and her mental wellbeing, so made sure she didn’t read any responses to the album in the first week following its release.

“I can only look at food websites because I don’t want to see myself anywhere,” she told NME, while admitting that her younger self wouldn’t have possessed that same self-restraint.

“Baby me would have just eaten the sugar and gotten the headache, whereas now I’m gonna take care of myself,” she said. “I feel like I can see my world and myself a lot clearer now. Everyone has that experience in their early to mid-20s – you can’t see yourself that well for a while and then it starts to sharpen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorde discussed Robyn‘s influence on her career and the cameo the Swedish singer makes on ‘Solar Power’.

On the album track ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ Robyn reads a spoken-word verse, acting as the air hostess for a sad airline.

“I think there’s just so much room in Robyn’s world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction,” Lorde told NME.

Giving ‘Solar Power’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry.

“Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”