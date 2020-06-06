Machine Gun Kelly has responded to a fan who criticised him for attending a Black Lives Matter protest.

MGK is one of a number of entertainers who has taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Halsey, John Cusack, and Kanye West are just a few of the names who have been spotted taking part in protests.

Advertisement

Last month, he said he was “ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this,” adding “fuck the Boyz,” and “fuck white privilege.”

fuck the Boyz 🚔🖕🏼

fuck white privilege

i’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time.

our generation has be the one’s to stop it

my loyalty’s with the people

fuck the system

fight the system — 🙇🏼‍♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) May 27, 2020

Now, he has bid farewell to a fan who criticised him for his participation in a Black Lives Matter protest.

“On my way to the protest,” he tweeted on Saturday (May 30th). “See you out there.”

The fan then replied to the rapper, telling him that he was “On my way to delete all your albums now.”

“good, i don’t want your racist money,” MGK replied.

on my way to the protest, see you out there ❤️✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 — 🙇🏼‍♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) May 30, 2020

Advertisement

good, i don’t want your racist money. https://t.co/L8UTAED8d3 — 🙇🏼‍♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) May 31, 2020

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the cover’s accompanying video, black and white footage of the musicians protesting on the LA streets is interspersed with clips of them tracking the song in the studio. In one scene, MGK holds a sign reading: “Stop arresting protestors! Arrest killer cops!!”

Machine Gun Kelly follows a number of other musicians who have spoken out during the recent Black Lives Matter protests, which have taken place across the US and around the world. Among them, Adele told her fans to “be righteously angered but be focused”, while Killer Mike gave an impassioned speech telling Atlanta residents to “plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise”.