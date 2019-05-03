Madonna shares new single ‘I Rise’ and teases touring plans

Here's Madge...

Madonna has released new single ‘I Rise’ – the latest single to be taken from her upcoming album.

The alt-pop track directly follows on from ‘Medellin’, the first track from ‘Madame X’ which arrived last month.

But it’s a contrast from the first offering – with a mixture of synths and different beats combining to create one of Madonna’s most experimental tracks in quite a while.

The releases comes days after she made her TV comeback at the Billboard Awards, where she delivered a pioneering Augmented Reality performance alongside Maluma.

Speaking to Billboard, Madge also teased that fans can also expect to see her back on the road pretty soon.

“Uh, it’s… it’s been spoken about in such a deep way,” Madonna said, “that I’m actually having production meetings.”

Ahead of Madame X’s release in June, Madonna has also said that the record will see her going back to her roots.

“I wanted to be able to go back to that time in my life when I was just starting out in New York and I didn’t care what people thought and my music really came without listening to all the noise or recommendations or suggestions, or whatever,” she explained.

“That is also the time in my life, when I was 19, when I was given the name Madame X. So the whole story comes full circle.”