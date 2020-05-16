Man creates AC/DC song using Artificial Intelligence

A man has created an AC/DC song using Artificial Intelligence – you can listen to the song below.

YouTuber Funk Turkey created the song, ‘Great Balls’, after putting all of AC/DC’s lyrics through modelling software which then analysed all the words across AC/DC’s back catalogue.

The software then picked out the most popular ones and the lyrics were generated on lyrics.rip before instrumentation and vocals were added over the track.

Advertisement

Speaking about the process, he said: “I put the lyrics of AC/DC into a bot and asked it to write a song. Also, let me say that trying to sing like Brian Johnson is extremely hard.”

On the video’s YouTube description there was more information: “Using lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius Lyrics Database, I made a Markov Chain write AC/DC lyrics.”

Back in early March prior to lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, a festival crowd broke a Guinness World Record after nearly 4,000 people played air guitar to an AC/DC classic. The Perth Festival, which included several tributes to AC/DC on the 40th anniversary of founding band member Bon Scott’s death, opened with a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest air guitar ensemble. The impressive turn out saw a Guinness World Record broken as 3,722 fans smashed the record for the biggest air guitar gathering. Revellers strummed their hearts out to ‘Highway To Hell’, led by air guitar champion, Alex “Jinja Assassin” Roberts on March 1. Advertisement They later posted news of the victory on their Instagram page: “YOU ROCK! We’ve done it – we smashed the world record for biggest air guitar gathering at 3722 people. Thanks for sharing the stage with us!”

AC/DC‘s next album will feature a number of surprises involving the late Malcolm Young, according to Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.