Måneskin share their cover of ‘If I Can Dream’ from Elvis biopic

Måneskin have shared their cover of ‘If I Can Dream from the soundtrack of the Baz Luhrmann-directed new movie Elvis.

The band previously teased the track, which you can listen to below, during their performance at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin last month.

Elvis, which is released on June 24, comes with a soundtrack of covers along with “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself and the film’s star, Austin Butler. Artists to have contributed also include Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Swae Lee, Diplo, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Pnau and more.

Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read cover story, Måneskin frontman Damiano David said of their cover: “We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish. He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. I think we did a great job!”

David continued: “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/ Where all my brothers walk hand in hand‘. It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment. We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project. I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

Meanwhile, Eminem and CeeLo Green have also shared their track from the movie ‘The King And I’.

The song is co-produced by Dr. Dre and sees Eminem compare himself to Elvis Presley over the course of the ‘Jailhouse Rock’-sampling track, rapping: “I’m about to explain to you all the parallels between Elvis and me”.

Meanwhile, Måneskin will play Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 in August before headlining The O2 Arena in London on May 8. Visit here for tickets and more information.