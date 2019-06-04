Mark Hoppus responds to rumours that Tom DeLonge could rejoin Blink-182

"There is not any talk of that right now,"

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has denied rumours that guitarist Tom DeLonge could be set to rejoin the seminal pop-punk band.

Despite leaving in 2015, DeLonge claimed last month that a reunion with Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker could be on the cards. “We still support each other,” he told US radio. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.”

However, it seems that Hoppus isn’t quite so sure. As Loudwire reports, Hoppus wasn’t willing to entirely rule out a reunion with his ex-bandmate, but it looks like it won’t be happening any time in the immediate future.

“There is not any talk of that right now,” Hoppus told KROQ-FM.

“I mean I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point.”

This comes as Blink-182 continue to work on their eighth album – the second to feature DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba.

“There is not an exact date,” Hoppus said when asked about the release.

“It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who’s the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date. But we are finalizing mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, DeLonge has also spoken about some of the reasons behind his decision to quit the band in the first place, saying his work with the US government researching aliens and UFOs had had some effect on his place in the trio.<