Marshmello set to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Marshmello has been announced as the headline performer at this year’s UEFA Champions League Final.

Chelsea will play Manchester City in this season’s UEFA showpiece, which is set to take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on May 29.

The opening ceremony for the final will feature a headline performance from Marshmello, with the US DJ and producer set to deliver “a virtual six-minute spectacle using the latest in immersive technology”.

“This really has been a year like no other,” Marshmello said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to giving my sport, music, and pure entertainment fans a show like they have never seen. Thanks to Pepsi and UEFA, that is exactly what I am going to bring to the world – a performance that everyone can enjoy.”

To preview the performance, UEFA and Pepsi have shared a new trailer today (May 18) featuring Marshmello as well as footballers Jadon Sancho, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba – you can see the clip above.

“While there might be fewer people in the stadium this year, there will be no less energy and excitement,” Natalia Filippociants, PepsiCo’s Vice President of Marketing for Global Beverages, commented.

“Marshmello is the perfect artist to kick start this year’s UEFA Champions League final with heart-pounding joy and a set list filled with anthems of celebration that transcend genre, appealing to football and music audiences globally. Fans should watch for more exciting announcements – including some special guests – so stay tuned.”

Last week saw the release of ‘We Are The People’, Martin Garrix’s collaboration with U2‘s Bono and The Edge, which is the official song of Euro 2020.