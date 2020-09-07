Micachu & The Shapes announce first album under new name

The indie-pop group formerly known as Micachu & The Shapes have announced their first album under their new name, Good Sad Happy Bad.

Good Sad Happy Bad announced the name change on social media in 2016, following the release of their album of the same name in 2015.

The new album, ‘Shades’, will be released on October 16 through Textile. The band have shared the title track from the album today (September 8), along with an accompanying music video created by Tony Harewood.

Advertisement

Watch the clip for ‘Shades’ below:

According to Pitchfork, the band’s new lineup features Mica ‘Micachu’ Levi on guitar and occasional vocals, Raisa Khan on lead vocals, Mark Pell on percussion, and new member CJ Calderwood as a multi-instrumentalist.

“Like the band name the songs are either good, sad, happy or bad and sometimes either slow, fast, heavy or light, and sometimes cold, hot, warm or freezing, and sometimes tasty, nasty, bland or spicy,” Good Sad Happy Bad said in a statement.

Since the release of ‘Good Sad Happy Bad’, Levi has worked as a solo composer, scoring films including Jackie, Marjorie Prime and Monos. Levi’s work on Jackie also earned her both a BAFTA and Academy Award nomination.