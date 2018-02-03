Millie Bobby Brown on Drake: “He’s just a great person”

The 'Stranger Things' star first met the Toronto rapper back in November prior to a gig by the latter in Brisbane

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken further about her friendship with Drake, with the Stranger Things star praising the rapper as “just a great person”.

Brown met the Toronto rapper before he performed in Brisbane, Australia back in November as part of his Boy Meets World tour. The pair subsequently posted a number of photos of their encounter on their social medial channels, attracting millions of likes.

Brown has discussed her blossoming friendship with Drake in a new interview, lauding the Brisbane gig as “probably the best live performance I’ve ever seen”.

“He’s just a great person,” she told ExtraTV. “We met in Australia, and he asked me to go to his show, and it was probably the best live performance I’ve ever seen.

“You think he’s like Drake like, ‘I know when that Hotline Bling‘, but he’s just Drake and he’s great. I have great people around me guiding me through this and he’s one of them.”

