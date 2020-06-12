Music Venue Trust is counting on you to fill out a survey on how coronavirus will affect your gig-going

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) is urging fans to take part in a survey on the impact of coronavirus on grassroots venues.

The online invitation is a continuation of the MVT’s existing ‘Save Our Venues Campaign’, which was launched back in April in response to the economic threat that is facing over 500 of the UK’s independent music venues during the coronavirus crisis.

In the survey, which you can view below, fans are being asked for their views on what they think about venues reopening, how confident they feel about going to shows, what they are looking forward to and what they are worried about.

It is being carried out to gauge audience confidence in returning to the UK’s grassroots music venues from as early as July 2020.

WE NEED YOUWe've heard what the government thinks, and we've heard what the science says, and we've heard what… Posted by Music Venue Trust on Friday, June 12, 2020

MVT’s ‘Save Our Venues Campaign’ has already helped temporarily save 140 music venues from the threat of closure, and efforts to preserve the UK’s live music industry at this grassroots level are continuing.

Earlier today (June 12), it announced virtual festival fundraiser ‘Save Our Scottish Venues’.

Set to be hosted across three ‘stages’ and streamed on livefrom.events, the festival will feature remotely recorded performances by Scottish musicians who have come together to support the nation’s vital grassroots music venues.

Hosted by Vic Galloway, the likes of KT Tunstall, The Xcerts, Honeyblood, Fatherson, Wet Wet Wet, Hunter & the Bear, Be Charlotte, Luke La Volpe, Hue & Cry and Anchor Lane are among the first wave of live acts to be announced for the Save Our Scottish Venues festival.

Viewers will be able to donate to the dedicated Scottish national fundraiser page or to the fundraising pages of individual venues across Scotland (you can find more information on the venues involved here).

Tickets to access next week’s ‘Save Our Scottish Venues’ festival, including an option to view the festival performances on a catch-up service, are on sale now.

Earlier this week, MPs were warned that a large majority of the UK’s music venues and theatres are facing permanent closure as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.