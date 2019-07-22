Nike announces release date for latest Travis Scott sneaker collaboration

This isn't the first time the 'Astroworld' rapper has worked with Nike

Travis Scott is continuing his push into the fashion world, with Nike announcing the release date of their latest collaboration with the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper.

The Houston musician will be releasing his own spin on the classic Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers, and the shoes will hit stores in Spring 2020, with a retail price tag of $190 and colour schemes including light cream and dark hazel.

The new line follows the success of Scott’s Air Jordan collaboration with Nike, which saw Scott put a fresh spin on the classic shoe.

Earlier this month, Scott launched a pair of Air Jordans where the classic Nike tick logo was reversed, while he first introduced the Air Jordan collaboration to the world back in February at the Grammy’s.

However, the fact Scott’s new Air Max 270 Reacts will come in family sizing (his Air Jordans were only available in men’s sizes) shows Nike is putting much more energy into this latest launch.

It also suggests that Scott’s stock is rising in the fashion world and that he might just have learned a thing or two from mentor Kanye West, another rap star who has found a way to turn sneakers into a big business success via his Yeezy brand, which started life at Nike before Ye’ partnered up with Adidas instead.

Scott is still riding high off the success of his third studio album, 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. It spawned hit US singles including ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘Yosemite’, and in a five star review, NME’s Jordan Bassett said: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”