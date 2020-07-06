Noname responds to being called a “leader” by J Cole: “I’m nobody’s leader”

Noname has responded to claims from J Cole that she’s “a leader in these times”.

The pair have recently shared diss tracks, with Cole recently hinting that his song ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’ was about the Chicago rapper, responding to the speculation by saying: “I love and honor her as a leader in these times.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Noname responded: “If Cole brought you here because ‘she’s a leader in these times’ unfollow me. I’m not a fucking leader. I’m a confused n***a reading difficult books trying to understand this shit like everyone else.

Advertisement

“I tweet recklessly and smoke reggie. I’m nobodies leader.”

NoName keeps telling us she smokes Reggie…. so from now on.. instead of crack.. ima ask “is it Reggie?” pic.twitter.com/BOkOtcYkCj — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) July 5, 2020

Last month, Noname appeared to respond to J Cole on new track ‘Song 33’. The Madlib-produced song seemed to address J. Cole’s suspected criticism of her that he expressed in his track ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, rapping: “Wow look at him go / He really ’bout to write about me while the world is in smokes? / When his people in trees, when George was begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe / you thought to write about me?”

Noname then apologised for writing and releasing ‘Song 33’, saying that after “thinking a lot about it,” she is “not proud” of how the situation was handled.

“i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond,” she said. “my ego got the best of me. i apologise for any further distraction this caused.”

Advertisement

Chance The Rapper also criticised J Cole for seemingly taking aim at Noname on ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, writing: “It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done.”