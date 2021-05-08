One of Miles Davis‘ final live performances is set to be released as a new live album next month.

READ MORE: 20 of the best jazz songs

‘MERCI MILES! LIVE AT VIENNE’ is a documentation of the legend’s 1991 performance at the Vienne Jazz Festival in France, just three months before his death.

The record will come out on June 25 via Rhino Records, and comes as part of the label’s Black Music Month series. Over the past year, they’ve also released rare material from Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ray Charles and more.

Advertisement

In a statement discussing the project, Rhino said: “These influential Black artists paved the musical highways for generations to come – leading cultural, social, and political revolutions that still ring true in 2021.

“In June, Rhino Records will celebrate the legends – including Davis – that touched our hearts and soul while paving the way for the music of today.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘MERCI MILES! LIVE AT VIENNE’ below: